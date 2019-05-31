Known for his acts in Comedy Circus and a household name with a character of Selfie Mausi, stand-up comedian and television actor Sidharth Sagar is back in the news after the fallout with his mother, last year. This time it’s about him and his fiance and actor, Subuhi Joshi.

The report in Times Of India claims that the television couple Sidharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi have called off their engagement, which took place in last November. Subuhi accused him of physical abuse and impulsive behaviour.

She stated, “When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn’t entirely responsible for what happened; I realized it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai,” reports Times Of India.

The actress further revealed that she also complained about Sidharth to police, when he hit her. She also added that Sidharth blocked her from phone and social media accounts.

Last year, Sidharth Sagar made serious allegations against his parents, mainly his mother, whom he accused of took away all his hard-earned money, leaving him penniless, homeless and institutionalised for a mental disorder that he said he never suffered from.

