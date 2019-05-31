Salman Khan is all busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Bharat starring Katrina Kaif & Disha Patani. Salman Khan is already packed with a very tight schedule this year with Dabangg 3, Bigg Boss 13 and Inshallah in his kitty and will be entertaining us throughout this year. Salman Khan is all praises for Varun Dhawan, rooting for his superstardom.

In an interview with Hindustan Times. Salman was asked, “From the current generation of actors, who do you feel will achieve superstardom in their careers?” to which he replied, “I think Varun Dhawan. He is among the better ones of the whole lot. He just needs to curb his enthusiasm. Then our own boys, Zaheer Iqbal, Ayush Sharma and Sooraj Pancholi…they will be out there with some good work soon.”

Varun Dhawan who is as entertaining as Salman and is a huge fan of Bhai, often seen imitating him on screen and people loves his this avatar. Varun’s social media game is very strong!

We have often seen celebrities of B-Town talking about his social media and how he connects with his fans is really commendable. Varun Dhawan who was last seen in Kalank is now shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Street Dancer 3D’. “Street Dancer 3D” was slated to release on November 8, 2019, but the film’s makers issued a statement on Monday saying that it will now release on January 24, 2020. Last week, it’s lead actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the sets. He broke down while performing on a sad number.

Salman Khan’s Bharat, which is set to release on Eid, also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

