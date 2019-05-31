Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage: Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s Collab Is All We Needed After The Magical ‘Bekhayali’

After the heart-wrenching first track, Bekhayali, the makers of Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, have today released another song which is titled as Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. The romantic number is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

The song features Shahid in a very casual look and he is looking handsome as ever. Kiara on the other hand, is looking very pretty and you can’t take your eyes off her simplicity. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage is one of the best amalgamations when it comes to Hindi songs and we couldn’t thank them more for this amazing track!

Check out the song here:

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead.

The trailer is already garnering a lot of praise around the corner. The song evokes emotions and it broke our hearts to see Shahid as a Majnu, but one thing for sure, this hot lover will be one that every woman would want in her life.

Kabir Singh is all set to release on June 21, 2019 and we can’t wait to watch these two actors on screen together!

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Please tell us in the comments below if you liked the song.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!