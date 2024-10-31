Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is just two days away from release. The horror-comedy flick is returning for its third run with Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Ruhan Randhawa, aka Rooh Baba, from the sequel. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the sequel.

The third part also brings back Vidya Balan as Manjulika from the first part, and this time, Madhuri Dixit also joins the crew as one of the antagonists in the film.

The premise of the third part is that Ruhan (Kartik Aaryan) gets into a haunted mansion in the kingdom of Ratnaghat in West Bengal, where he comes across two vengeful spirits who claim to be Manjulikas.

The fans have also kept their fingers crossed over what’s in store for them this time. Below are three things that the ardent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fans would expect from the movie.

Compelling storyline

The story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the soul of the film. The third installment is penned by Aakash Kaushik, who also crafted the sequel. While the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa drew inspiration from the classic Malayali film Manichitrathazhu (1993), Kaushik approached the sequel with a unique and modern take, offering audiences a fresh narrative experience.

However, the story and screenplay of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 failed on several fronts. While the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa focused on telling the story of mental illness through horror-comedy, the sequel dealt with an actual ghost-spirit tale.

The screenplay and story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa were inarguably more appealing than the sequel. Several critics pointed out that the sequel’s script was weak, and even the comedy was forced throughout the movie.

Bone-Chilling Horror

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has captured the hearts of audiences with its spine-chilling horror elements. The film masterfully weaves together thrilling scares and dark comedy. Vidya Balan’s portrayal of Manjulika was particularly haunting, with her sudden outbursts as the possessed character leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The first half of the film strikes a perfect balance between humor and horror, while the second half takes a more serious turn, deepening the narrative’s impact.

The fans would expect an unnerving horror that would raise their heartbeat and make them laugh.

Mind-blowing suspense

The suspense of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with the tale coming out of Manjulika and Anjulika, was unconvincing and nowhere near the magnificent climax of the original part. The climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, where Vidya Balan comes out fully in the form of Manjulika, was gut-wrenching. It broke down layers of her personality that had strong connections with her past.

Aakash Kaushik is responsible for creating thrilling suspense that takes the audience to the edge of their seats. This should be followed by a high-octane climax that answers all the questions. Let’s see how well Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands regarding script and direction.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan VS Shah Rukh Khan Box Office Clash: With 36% Higher Opening HR’s Mission To Ruin SRK Was Slaughtered By ‘Parampara & Pratishtha!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News