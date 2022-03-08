International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8th March, i.e today to mark the importance of Women in society and the progress made by them. On the special occasion, Mahira Sharma shares her views on the discrimination being done on women and more.

Mahira, who herself is an epitome of women empowerment and believes in strengthening women, shares her take about the discrimination done on women. The actress shared, “I believe that women should not stay in confines because women are not meant to be in confines. Also, women should be not considered vulnerable as women are very strong and symbolize strength.”

This Women’s Day, Mahira Sharma also opened up about the inequality faced by women in rural areas, “I think people in the rural area should be made to understand the importance of women in our lives. Women are the reason we are in this world. Therefore women should never be looked down upon instead they should be praised even for their presence” She concluded.

Mahira Sharma will be soon in her debut Punjabi film Lehmbergini which is expected to release later this year.

