Nothing has ever stopped Television’s renowned actor Shweta Tiwari from speaking her heart out on topics that are usually quite taboo in India. After facing a lot of heat for her recent controversial statement ‘God is measuring my bra size’, the actress now opens up on another hush topic – breastfeeding in public.

The topic of breastfeeding in public has always been a topic that people usually refrain from talking about. While many feel awkward talking about it, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame who herself is a mommy to two now shares her piece of mind on the topic. Read on to know more!

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari opened up about the topic of breastfeeding. She expressed that there should be designated places allotted for women who want to breastfeed their babies in public. The actress said in Hindi, “I like breastfeeding. As a mother, I enjoy doing that. I was breastfeeding my son when he was three-and-a-half years old during Covid times. It’s such a taboo, airports don’t have breastfeeding areas. They have smoking areas, though. Ladies’ washrooms have a diaper changing area, but you won’t find them in men’s washrooms. Do only women travel with children?”

Shweta Tiwari also claimed that she has no problem breastfeeding even in a restaurant. She said “I don’t know if it made anyone else uncomfortable, I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not snorting drugs. I am feeding my hungry child. I have to do it. If someone is getting uncomfortable, I’m sorry, get up and go.”

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as Guneet Sikka.

