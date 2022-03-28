The Kapil Sharma Show: Singer Shailendra Singh Reveals Interesting Story Of Bagging Raj Kapoor's Bobby

Veteran singer Shailendra Singh talks about meeting the late legendary actor Raj Kapoor for the first time and being chosen to be the voice of Rishi Kapoor in ‘Bobby’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He is appearing as a special guest along with Anup Jalota and Sudesh Bhosale.

Shailendra Singh shares: “I joined the Pune Film Institute (Film and Television Institute of India, Pune) to learn acting and I had never thought of becoming a playback singer, although I used to learn music as well. In my second year in college, Raj sahab’s (Raj Kapoor) scriptwriter VP Sathe knew that I sang because he was my father’s friend. He told my father, ‘Call Shailendra to Bombay (now Mumbai), I’ll take him to Raj’. I came to Bombay and he took me there.”

“Those days I used to sing ghazals. He (Raj Kapoor) asked me, “Beta, what’s your name?” I told him Shailendra Singh and he said, “you reminded me of my friend!” because my name matched that of songwriter Shailendra.”

Continuing further he adds: “Then on the shooting floor Raj sahab asked me to sing. They used to have these big fat mics on the set and there I sang a song. While singing, I saw that there was a young man standing afar and as soon as I ended my song he came to me and said, ‘Hi, I’m Rishi Kapoor’ and even I said, ‘Hi, I’m Shailendra Singh!’ Raj sahab wanted a fresh voice! So, I got the film because of Mr Raj Kapoor and the rest is history.”

