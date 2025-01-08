Yes. This happened along with claims that the makers of Chandrahuuwere demanding ₹5 crore in compensation. However, in a new twist, several industry insiders via their social media handles have now shared a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the makers of Chandramukhi. The NOC explicitly grants Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale the rights to use the footage.

One of the sources sharing the news is industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, who also posted an image of the No Objection Certificate (NOC). The NOC grants Rowdy Pictures, owned by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, permission to use two specific clips—one with a duration of 13 seconds and the other lasting 4 seconds. The certificate includes precise timestamps and durations for the footage. It authorizes Rowdy Pictures to use, reproduce, distribute, and sublicense the specified clips only for the purpose of the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Chandramukhi team claiming ₹5⃣ cr compensation from Nayanthara netflix documentary is UNTRUE✖️ pic.twitter.com/FD7VfdCc4X — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 6, 2025

With the release of the beloved actress’ documentary, initial reports claiming a ₹5 crore demand have been debunked as a hoax. Additionally, NDTV highlighted another reason to dismiss these claims: after Dhanush issued his copyright infringement legal notice, Nayanthara released a thank-you note acknowledging those who provided No Objection Certificates for the documentary. This list included Ramkumar Ganesan, the producer of Chandramukhi as a representative of Sivaji Productions.

