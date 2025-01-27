That Suriya and Jyothika are one of the most celebrated couples in the South film industry is known to all. The duo have shelled out some major couple goals time and again. However, did you know that it was the superstar who was attracted first to his now-wife during the shooting of their 1999 film Poovelum Kettupar? The talented actress’s dedication and hard work towards her craft made her husband fall in love with her.

Suriya And Jyothika First Met On The Sets Of Poovelum Kettupar

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Suriya and Jyothika first met on the sets of their Tamil romantic musical film Poovelum Kettupar. Both the actors were new to the industry and were trying to strengthen their foothold in the same. Jyothika was at a further disadvantage because she did not know Tamil properly, being originally from Mumbai. However, she pushed herself to learn Tamil to do justice to her character. Her hard work and dedication while trying to learn the language impressed the Kanguva actor, and he was instantly attracted to her.

As fate would have it, Suriya and Jyothika met again in 2001 when the latter spotted the actor outside her film set. She sent her assistant to call him, and the duo soon started bonding, becoming good friends. This was only the beginning of their close friendship as the actor also started inviting the Shaitaan actress to his parties and introduced her to his close friends.

Love Blossomed Between The Two On The Sets Of Kaakha Kaakha

Being impressed with his performance in the film Nandha, Jyothika recommended Suriya’s name for the film Kaakha Kaakha wherein she was already playing the female lead. It was during the shooting of this film that love blossomed between the two. According to the report, the Jai Bhim actor also got engaged to her in a private ceremony to get some time to convince his parents for their marriage.

Their relationship soon culminated in a happily ever after when Suriya and Jyothika tied the knot on September 11, 2006. The couple are also parents to two children namely Diya and Dev. Their story is proof that true love ultimately conquers everything.

