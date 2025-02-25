Vidaamuyarchi is set for its OTT release next month, and Arav, one of the film’s antagonists, recently shared a traumatic experience he and the film’s protagonist, Ajith Kumar, had during a car accident on set. He recounted the incident in an interview with CNN-News18.

During the shoot, both Arav and Ajith Kumar were inside a Hummer for a scene. Arav asked if the car might topple, to which Ajith Kumar laughed and reassured him that it wouldn’t happen—at least not yet. However, in the very next shot, as if the car had heard their conversation, it went out of control and overturned.

When the car toppled, Ajith Kumar exclaimed, ‘Oh my God!’ Arav shared that he had complete trust in Ajith, and despite the crash, they remained safe inside the Hummer. It took the crew about five minutes to reach the spot, but by then, Ajith had already broken the glass to get out and rescue Arav, fearing the possibility of a blast.

Ajith personally took Arav to the hospital for a check-up. Arav recalled that during the crash, countless thoughts raced through his mind, including concerns for his family, his wife had given birth just a few weeks earlier, and his work, hoping the film wouldn’t face delays. He was praying for both of their lives.

