David Dhawan’s slapstick comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is entertaining audiences and has generated enough buzz to sustain strong momentum at the box office over the weekend.

The Saturday theatrical numbers indicate a very healthy and controlled pace of the film at the box office, ensuring that it will maintain the same over Sunday as well, bringing a good, healthy opening weekend for Varun Dhawan’s film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On Saturday, the film maintained its opening-day pace and earned in the range of 8-10 crore at the box office, as per early trends. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai maintained an occupancy of 17% over 8,813 shows in the theaters.

What is particularly impressive is that the Saturday numbers reflect a negligible drop compared to its Friday opening total of 8.65 crore. For a comedy working on word-of-mouth reviews, this consistency is solid.

With Sunday historically favoring light-hearted comedies for a family audience, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is looking at a highly lucrative third day. A normal Sunday growth spike should comfortably take the film’s opening weekend net total beyond the 22–23 crore mark.

Meanwhile, with an overseas collection of 5.5 – 6 crore, the film has comfortably crossed the 25 crore mark worldwide in 2 days and will aim a 40 crore weekend worldwide. The film might aim to become Varun Dhawan’s third highest-grossing film post-COVID after Border 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari!

Helmed by David Dhawan, the official synopsis of the film says, “When differences over family planning end Jass and Bani’s marriage, Jass begins a new romance abroad, only to become entangled in unexpected secrets and complicated relationships.”

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