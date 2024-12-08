Vanderpump Rules may be returning as a rebooted series from season 12 onwards, but the reality show brought forward a host of reality stars in its previous seasons. One of the most popular original cast members remains Ariana Madix. The actress has since multiplied her popularity tenfold.

The fan favorite has gone through her fair share of incidents on the show, the most popular being Sandoval, which included Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss. But since that devastating moment, Madix has been thriving and has found love in boyfriend Daniel Wai. Does the reality star have plans to marry him? Here’s what the 39-year-old revealed.

Ariana Madix On Romance With Boyfriend Daniel Wai

During her appearance at the Power Women Summit, Madix spoke to US Weekly about her relationship with Daniel Wai, who is a fitness coach. “I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who feels the way about me that Daniel feels,” she expressed. The actress continued to gush about her partner.

“He thinks I am the most beautiful person in the world, the funniest person in the world, the smartest,” she further divulged. Madix explained that Wai constantly told her how smart she was and how much he believed in her. “I just feel like having that kind of partner makes everything so easy,” she stated. The Love Island USA host talked about how she never felt stressed.

Does Ariana Madix Plan To Marry Boyfriend Daniel Wai?

She added that with Wai’s constant reassurance, stress, and wormed far away, it felt nice to be in such a relationship. On being asked whether she had any plans of marrying him, Madix responded with a short, “I don’t know.” The television personality has been vocal about not being sure about the institution of marriage. Even during her previous relationship, which went on for years, she didn’t think of tying the knot.

Ariana Madix’s Former Relationship With Tom Sandoval

In uninitiated, unversed, Madix’s nine-year-longyear relationship with Tom Sandoval, her Vanderpump Rules co-star. In March last year, it was revealed that he had cheated on her with Rachel Leviss, who was also a part of the and was Madix’s friend. The bombshell news broke on the Internet and was subbed as Sandoval. The ratings also saw a boost.

Impact Of Scandoval

But the aftermath of it all cast the group’s dynamics group broken and beyond repair. Even though the original cast members (except Leviss) returned for season 11 after the explosive 10th season, things were never the same. This led to the show being put on pause. A week ago, it was announced that Vanderpump Rules was undergoing a complete reboot.

None of the return, returning, and an all-new cast would feature from season 12 onwards. Lisa Vanderpump, who started the show and is also the executive producer, will be the only one returning to the series. Production for the next season is expected to begin in 2025.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Is Prince Harry’s Life With Meghan Markle What Princess Diana Wanted For Him? Duke of Sussex Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News