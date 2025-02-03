Julia Fox made a bold statement at the 2025 Grammy Awards, turning heads with a daring red-carpet look.

The 35-year-old Kanye West’s ex layered an oversized leather jacket over an utterly see-through top and a skirt made entirely of stockings, embracing her signature eclectic style. The Italian-American model also added an exposed thong and what seemed like high-fashion yellow latex dish gloves to complete her outfit.

Julia Fox is an icon and she is the moment! #GRAMMYs 👏 ✨ pic.twitter.com/1pYB9SNz3C — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 3, 2025

Julia Fox’s Surprising Fashion Parallel to Bianca Censori

Fox’s outfit resembled Bianca Censori’s daring look, Kanye West’s current wife, who also made waves on the same red carpet, even though Censori opted to skip underwear altogether beneath her stocking dress.

What do you think about Kanye West taking Bianca Censori to the Grammys almost naked??? 😳pic.twitter.com/q2gyvkSyLY — Miss Mary (@DivintyMary) February 3, 2025

Julia Fox’s Inspiration Behind New Look

While Fox is no stranger to attention-grabbing looks, this was her first appearance at the Grammys, and she made her mark.

The 34-year-old actress, known for her role in ‘Uncut Gems,’ stuck with her usual brown lipstick and added a sheer, stocking-like cap to her new pixie haircut, which she debuted at the New York premiere of her upcoming film, ‘Presence.’

Fox revealed the inspiration behind her new pixie cut, saying it was inspired by “Ace Ventura. ” She added that her bold blonde look had been a long time coming.

“I was going for Ace Ventura, like sleazy guy, I don’t know, I’m just into that right now,” she said. “I cut off all of my hair the other day, and then I just kept going. And now we’re here.”

Julia Fox Sporting Underwear as High-Fashion Accessory

As for Fox’s fashion choices, the Grammys were just another opportunity to showcase her flair for turning underwear into high-fashion accessories, a trend she perfected at back-to-back movie premieres last year.

julia fox while lighting up her joint using custom 'edie parker flower' lighter clutch and wearing custom 'valerievi' at the #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/AEKFJ9f3ws — roo𐙚 ๋࣭⭑ (@cafewindows) November 8, 2022

Though she isn’t nominated for an award tonight, Fox is mentioned in Charli XCX’s song ‘360’ from the pop star’s viral Brat album, which is up for eight Grammy nominations. Charli XCX is also set to perform, though it’s uncertain whether Fox will join her on stage.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mom’s Mortgage For Her 60th Birthday—But What Made This Gift So Special?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News