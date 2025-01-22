Back in the day, X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn had some big plans for the mutants, and one of those included casting Tom Hardy as a younger, grittier version of Wolverine. But then Fox happened. And here we are, stuck wondering, what if?

Vaughn’s original idea? Easy. After First Class (which we all know was a banger), he wanted to introduce a new Wolverine in the ‘70s, giving fans a fresh take on the iconic character. “I really think it would be fun to cast Tom or someone as the young Wolverine,” Vaughn told Coming Soon. His dream was to set up this younger version, then bring it all together in Days of Future Past. Classic superhero build-up, right?

But here’s the kicker: When Fox saw the Days of Future Past script, they freaked out. They didn’t want to wait. “Fox read Days of Future Past and went, ‘Oh, this is too good! We’re doing it now!’” Vaughn explained. So, they skipped the young Wolverine flick and rushed straight into the multiverse madness we got with Days of Future Past. And just like that, Hardy’s Wolverine was scrapped.

Now, don’t get us wrong, Days of Future Past was pretty legendary. Mixing the old and new cast? Chef’s kiss. But let’s just sit with this for a second: Hardy as Wolverine. Can you picture it? The man’s got the brooding intensity, the muscle, the charm—everything you’d want in a young Logan.

Vaughn clearly thought so, too, but apparently, Fox didn’t want to take the risk. The logic? Days of Future Past was already a monster hit, and there was no way to top it. But honestly, what if Hardy’s Wolverine would’ve been the perfect next chapter? Maybe Vaughn was onto something—Apocalypse was fun, but it didn’t quite match up to the stakes and vibe of Days of Future Past.

Now, let’s just entertain the fantasy here. What if Hardy had taken on the claws? What if we’d gotten a gritty, fresh Wolverine to explore before the time travel chaos took over? Sure, the dude doesn’t age, thanks to his healing factor, but the sheer idea of Hardy going all Wolverine in a solo film is enough to make fans drool.

And let’s not forget—Hardy’s already in the superhero world, playing Venom. But hold up: what if he could play both Venom and Wolverine? I mean, Venom v Wolverine: Dawn of Clawstice? I’d buy a ticket yesterday.

At the end of the day, we’ll never know if Hardy’s Wolverine would have worked. But damn, it’s fun to imagine the possibilities. Fox might’ve passed on this one, but in the world of X-Men, you never know what could’ve been.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Lee Child Revealed Why Tom Cruise Never Returned As Jack Reacher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News