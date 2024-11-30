When Venom: The Last Dance hit theaters, it didn’t just wrap up the symbiote saga—it flipped the visual script. Tom Hardy, always one to push boundaries, championed a bold new challenge: letting Venom step out of the shadows—literally. Hardy wanted fans to see the antihero in broad daylight, something that hadn’t been done in the previous films. And wow, did it change the game?

Reflecting on the trilogy, Hardy explained, “The visual effects are getting better and better, but one of the challenges in this movie was that we wanted to see Venom during the daylight. Because that’s a complicated exposition… At nighttime, you can technically hide a multitude of sins.” Translation: the cover of Night made things more accessible, but Hardy and director Kelly Marcel weren’t about to take the easy road.

It’s true—rewind to the first two Venom films, and you’ll notice how often the action stayed cloaked in darkness. That midnight aesthetic worked, amplifying Venom’s shadowy mystique. But Hardy knew the finale had to level up.

Enter the blazing sun. Trailers for Venom: The Last Dance teased set pieces soaked in desert sunlight and neon Las Vegas glow. The vibrant new backdrops gave fans a whole new look at the jet-black antihero and showcased how far the franchise’s visual effects had come.

The decision wasn’t just about aesthetics—it was a technical leap. “Taking him and bringing him into the daylight was a huge technical shift for the team,” Hardy admitted. And it paid off. The crisp daylight visuals didn’t just highlight Venom’s menacing design; they also gave the action sequences a fresh energy. Venom: The Last Dance didn’t hold back from sun-drenched chaos to neon-lit battles.

The Venom franchise has always danced to its beat. Unlike Sony’s other Spider-Man-adjacent projects (Morbius, anyone?), Hardy’s Venom leaned into physical comedy and unexpected humor. And this finale went all in, thanks to Hardy’s vision. The desert landscapes and Vegas detours pushed the character out of his comfort zone visually and narratively.

For fans, the trilogy’s evolution—from dark alley fights to sunlit showdowns—highlighted how far Venom had come. While the earlier films thrived on shadows, The Last Dance proved Venom didn’t need the Night to shine. With Hardy and Marcel leading the charge, the antihero didn’t just step into the light; he owned it.

So, what’s next for Venom? While The Last Dance wraps up this chapter, it also shows Sony is more than ready for more significant symbiote stories. If this finale is any indication, the future looks just as bright.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Responds To Speculation About Maui’s Body For Moana Live-Action: “We Got Caught”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News