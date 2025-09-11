Pawan Kalyan’s OG has started on a very good note at the ticket window. With 14 days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, the advance ticket sales for the film are creating history at the North America Box Office. Crossing the $1 million mark already, it has entered the top 10 Telugu premieres in North America.

Pawan Kalyan Beats Game Changer

Pawan Kalyan’s film has surpassed the North America premiere of Game Changer. Ram Charan’s film registered a gross collection of $1 Million at the box office in North America on the premiere day. The next target for the actor will be Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

OG North America Box Office

With its pre-sales, OG has registered a gross collection of $1.18 million at the North America box office. Currently, it is the 9th biggest premiere for a Telugu film in North America. With 14 days left before the film arrives in the theaters, it might surely enter the top 5, beating Pawan Kalyan’s own Agnyaathavaasi at number 7.

Check out the top 10 Telugu premieres in the North America (Gross Collection).

Kalki 2898 AD: $3.9 Million RRR: $3.5 Million Pushpa 2: $3.34 Million Devara: $2.85 Million Salaar: $2.6 Million Baahubali 2: $2.45 Million Agnyaathavaasi: $1.52 Million Guntur Kaaram: $1.42 Million OG: $1.18 Million (14 days to go) Game Changer: $1 Million

About OG

Starring Pawan Kalyan, They Call Him OG is directed by Sujeeth and also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka ArulMohan. The official synopsis of the film says, “After vanishing from Mumbai’s underworld for a decade, mob boss Ojas Gambheera resurfaces seeking vengeance against rival crime lords.”

