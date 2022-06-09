Neeraj Vora’s written and directed Phir Hera Pheri is without a doubt one of the best comedy films we have seen. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya, the film clocks in 16 years today, and Netflix has decided to celebrate it by mashing it up with their hit series Stranger Things 4.

Advertisement

The streaming giant took to its Instagram handle and shared a mashup of one of the show’s crucial moments – it was nail-biting, and a clip from one of the funniest songs from the decade-old comedy. Read on to check it out and even know what fans have to say about it.

Advertisement

The video depicts the Stranger Things 4 scene where Vecna is trying to Kill Max by getting into her head and the boys are trying to save her. They are able to break Vecna’s hold on her by playing something on the headphones. Well in this edit, it is Phir Hera Pheri’s Aye Meri Zohrajabeen that plays, and fans of the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are super happy.

Shared by Netflix on their official Instagram handle, the OTT streaming platform captioned the edited video, “Vecna took “utha le re baba” too seriously 😢 Happy 16 years of Phir Hera Pheri. This movie always lifts our spirits ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Commenting on the video featuring a mashup of the Stranger Things Season 4 scene and the song from Phir Hera Pheri, one follower of the page wrote, “😂😂 vecna dancing in the corner 🕺” Another replied, “Why it was taking Dustin so long to find this song 😋” A third joked, “Why are you giving out all the spoilers? 🥲”

Praising the page’s admin, another wrote, “Admin tu bohot mast kam karta hai😂🙌” Another user, who watched the show, replied, “This song certainly has something in it to get one person out of Vecna’s hold” Another added, “😂😂😂 lol best song ever 🔥 🔥 🔥 bachgayi max 😪” Another fan commented, “Bhai bhai bhai 😂😂😂😂 koi roko inhe 🤣🤣🤣 khatarnak edit hai …..”

Well, we too are impressed by the mix, and kudos to the admin!

What are your thoughts on this Stranger Things Season 4 and Phir Hera Pheri mashup? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Must Read: Did You Know? Johnny Depp Used To Visit Hospitals Dressing Up As Jack Sparrow From Pirates Of The Caribbean To Cheer Up Patients – Watch Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram