In its lifetime, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Ved had collected 63 crores and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Marathi cinema. Now just seven months after the release of the intense romantic drama, yet another Marathi film has arrived, that too being an ensemble affair with veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi in the lead, and has set a new record.

The film has comfortably surpassed the entire lifetime score of Ved in its fourth weekend itself and is still going strong. Currently standing at 65 crores*, the film has emerged as a blockbuster no less and is continuing to grow from strength to strength. It had released alongside SatyaPrem Ki Katha but will comfortably surpass its lifetime score of 80 crores+ in just the Maharashtra belt. Not just that, it has withstood competition from several Hollywood biggies also that have been released along the way.

The strong progression that Baipan Bhari Deva has been making can be seen from the fact that the first week collections were as it is quite good at 12.50 crores but then the second week almost doubled up at 24.85 crores and then the drop in the third week was minimal as the collection came to 21.24 crores. Now the fourth week has started on a fabulous start as well, which means not just around 13-15 crores would be further added to its total, but a lot more will continue to come for the feel-good movie.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

