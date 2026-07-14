Moana Worldwide Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Disney Movie Recovers 38% Of Its Production Cost In Debut Weekend ( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana has opened with shocking numbers at the box office, and it will have to brace itself for the rough journey ahead. The Disney biggie featuring Dwayne Johnson did not impress fans much and earned lower than the industry’s pessimistic projections. However, it has at least recovered a decent percentage of its hefty production cost in its opening weekend alone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Moana missed the $100 million milestone worldwide in its opening weekend

The weekend actuals for Moana came in slightly higher than initially reported at the North American box office. It collected $43.1 million over the three-day debut weekend in North America. It is a far cry from the industry’s pessimistic $60 million to $65 million opening weekend projections. It is also lower than the OG film’s $56.6 million three-day debut, and it was an original animation. The film took time to grow on people, but this comes after two blockbusters.

Moana did not perform well at the international box office either. It collected $52.4 million from across 51 international markets in its opening weekend. It is more than Snow White‘s $43.9 million overseas debut collection only. Therefore, combining domestic collections and international grosses, the film’s worldwide debut collection is $95.5 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It missed the $100 million mark by a small margin, but it has surely crossed it on Monday.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $43.1 million

International – $52.4 million

Worldwide – $95.5 million

Moana recovers 38% of its massive budget in its opening weekend.

According to media reports, Moana was made on a massive $250 million budget. It is a huge budget, and thus it puts massive pressure on the movie to not only recoup it but also meet the massive break-even target worldwide. In its first weekend, the film recovered around 38.2% of its massive budget. According to industry rules, the film needs to hit a massive target to break even worldwide.

The film needs around $625 million worldwide to break even. It has a huge target to hit to break even and become successful at the box office. The Dwayne Johnson starrer movie was expected to earn between $130 million and $140 million in its global debut, which would have given it a better push at the box office. However, the movie would struggle to hit that mark. Moana was released in the theaters on July 10.

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