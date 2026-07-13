Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Tamil Film Enters Safe Zone( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Gatta Kusthi 2 has proven to be an audience favourite even in its second week. The film, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is a comedy-sports drama. Notably, the film has struck a chord with audiences, and positive word of mouth has only elevated its box office performance. The film has now completed 10 days at the box office and recovered its budget as well.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Recovers Budget

At the end of day 10, the film’s total India collection had crossed its budget. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film was made on a modest budget of 27 crore. It is a family drama that focuses on a married couple and the changes they witness after welcoming their child.



On its second Sunday, Gatta Kusthi 2 earned 3.4 cores across 1,594 shows. The film showed a 6.2% increase since its Saturday collection of 3.2 crore. The total India net collection after the second weekend stood at 30.35 crore. This was over the 27 crore budget. If the film maintains its momentum despite the regular weekday dip, it is on track to achieve hit status.

Day-Wise Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Day 9: 3.2 crore

Day 10: 3.4 crore

Total: 30.35 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Worldwide Collection

The film has seen decent collections in the overseas market as well. The film collected 0.70 crore on Sunday, bringing the overseas gross total to 7.95 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to 42.8 crore.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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