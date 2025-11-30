The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal in the lead role, displayed some potential initially but eventually fell short of meeting its target collection. Although it started with low numbers, it displayed some consistency, which was fair enough considering its controlled budget. However, it couldn’t get that extra push as the reception on the ground level was mostly negative. Now that it has completed a month in theaters, let’s take a look at where it stands at the box office.

How much did The Taj Story earn at the worldwide box office in 30 days?

The Bollywood drama was theatrically released on October 31, and yesterday (November 29), it completed a 30-day run. Based on a controversial subject, the film had its set target audience. To some extent, it attracted footfalls, but due to poor reviews and word of mouth, it failed to score big. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film earned around 2 lakh on its fifth Saturday, day 30, in India.

Overall, The Taj Story has earned an estimated 20.27 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic total is 23.91 crores. Overseas, it has already concluded at 1.15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 30-day worldwide box office collection is 25.06 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 20.27 crores

India gross – 23.91 crores

Overseas gross – 1.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 25.06 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, The Taj Story was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this, it has managed to score 20.27 crore net so far, thus recovering 81.08% of the cost. From here, the film won’t cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection below 21 crore net. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has already secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 20.27 crores

Recovery – 81.08%

Deficit – 18.92%

Verdict – Losing

