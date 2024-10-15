Bigg Boss 18 is elevating the entertainment level with each episode. The second week has begun, and already tensions are flaring high between the contestants. Not only during the episode but even during the live feed, many videos of the contestants getting into ugly fights with each other go viral.

The latest are contestants Chahat Pandey and Eisha Singh. A video of the two getting into a verbal spat has been going viral. It all presumably started after Eisha was irked by Chahat laughing while standing behind her chair. However, Chahat takes offense and soon lashes out at her.

Chahat says it is her wish to laugh, and Eisha has nobody to stop her since she has also not touched or misbehaved with her. The Hamari Bahu Silk actress also questions whether this Bigg Boss 18 house belongs to Eisha, to which the latter aggressively says yes. Eisha Singh furthermore questions, “What is this behavior?” for Chahat. The Sirf Tum actress says, “Kya Bakwas Kar Rahi Hain?” when Panday can be seen raising her voice at her.

The Bigg Boss 18 live feed shows Avinash Mishra schooling Chahat Pandey over the incident, which the latter asks him to tell Eisha instead. Chahat will also be under the radar of co-contestant Vivian Dsena in the upcoming episode. A promo regarding the same has also been going viral.

Vivian Dsena will take offence over Chahat not telling him ‘please’ while asking him for food. The video shows Vivian serving food and asking if anyone wants more. When Pandey says, “Daal Dijiye,” the actor accuses her of being rude to him. Although he serves her the food on her plate, he keeps taking jibes at her. The two have been at loggerheads from the very beginning of the show.

Bhai itna bhi obsessed mat bano. And it’s not that Chahat asked him rudely, softly hi maang rahi thi, toh woh please kis khushi mein bole?🥴#BB18 #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/62IMMhya5L — Rahul⚡ (@BiggBossDude) October 14, 2024

