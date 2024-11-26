Shilpa Shirodkar is grabbing a lot of eyeballs in Bigg Boss 18, with her unbelievable bonds with two rivals, Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra. While the nation wants to know who she would prioritize, she has refused to choose one of them as her favorite. However, do you know how much she has earned to date for the reality show?

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Fee For BB 18

Now, the total earnings of the actress for the reality show are doing rounds on the internet, and as per the latest report, she might have earned a whopping 1.40 crore for the show.

This amount is for the seven weeks. This clearly means that the actress has earned a massive 2.8 lakh per day, which is contradictory to the earlier reports of the actress earning 2.5 lakh per week!

Is Shilpa Shirodkar Earning 2.8 Lakh Per Day For Bigg Boss 18?

This new figure for Bigg Boss 18 fee of the actress, earning 2.8 lakh per day and almost 19.6 lakh per week might be true since Shilpa Shirodkar was seen discussing the amount in one of the live streams of the show.

In the viral video, Shilpa and Karanveer were seen discussing, how much time has passed and Karan confirmed, that they have finished the seventh week and entered the eighth week! As soon as Shilpa calculated the dates, Karanveer quirkily asked, “Ho gaye 1 crore 40 lakh?”

Shilpa was surprised at this sudden query and shushed Karanveer, changing the topic. However, the Pavitra Rishta actor affirmed, “Main to yahi ginta rehta hun!”

Looking at this video from Bigg Boss, it seems that the actress might be earning the said amount since she was very calm about Karan’s question and his query. Looking at their calm composures, we also find the number quite true. Any thoughts?

The viral clip was shared on a Facebook fan page. Check it out here.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

