The drama between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been never-ending. Fans seem to feed off it, occasionally picking sides and calling them out. The majority of the RHONJ fandom is on Teresa’s side, and the fans do not take supporting her lightly at all.

Melissa recently launched her own sprinkle cookies venture, and netizens have been slamming her for capitalizing on Teresa, who made the whole concept of sprinkle cookies a hit on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Here’s what happened and how the fans have been reacting to it.

Melissa Gorga Announced Venture With Teresa Giudice Reference

First, Melissa took her Instagram account to post about her new sprinkle cookies business venture, Sprinkle by MG. “My passion for sprinkle cookies is finally available for you!” she said in the post’s caption. However, the following statement she wrote after introducing her venture made what Melissa was trying to do very obvious to the fans.

“Trust me… you will NOT want to throw these in the garbage,” the reality star said. Melissa finished her caption by asking everyone to order through the website in time for the holidays. Netizens were unhappy about her attempt to use the iconic RHONJ moment to promote her cookies. They also felt there was no need to reference that moment as it involved Teresa.

RHONJ: Viral Sprinkle Cookies Moment

For the unversed, an iconic moment from The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw Teresa divulging how Melissa bought a box of sprinkle cookies when she visited her home. However, the potentially sweet moment turned into something dramatic when Teresa’s mother-in-law threw away the box of cookies. This was an essential moment in the edition and the equation between Teresa and Melissa. Fans weren’t happy to see Melissa refer to the incident to promote her new business venture.

Fans Accuse Melissa Gorga Of Capitalizing Off Of Teresa Giudice

They made their thoughts known in the comments section of Melissa’s post and called her out for being obsessed with Teresa. One user commented, “Everything you do is about Teresa. It’s weird.” Another mused, “I can not!!! Make sure you pay Teresa her cut.” A third felt, “Still making money off of Teresa,” while a fourth stated, “You should pay Theresa a royalty on this.”

One fan replied, “Proof she’s always on your mind. Meanwhile, she won’t even refer to you by name anymore. Your obsession with her is weird,” while another stated, “Still capitalizing off Teresa.” Others claimed that Melissa was using Teresa and how “desperately embarrassing” it was.

A few users mentioned how Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, Teresa’s real brother, should be thankful to Teresa “for the opportunities she has afforded you both.” The backlash continued as fans claimed Melissa was “making money off” her sister-in-law’s back.” Another pointed out, “Melissa may have brought the cookies, but Teresa made the story iconic.”

