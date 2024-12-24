Jackie Goldschneider had absolutely had enough of the body-shaming trolls after her Jingle Ball appearance, and she wasn’t having any of it!

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star took to TikTok to slam the haters who flooded her photos with nasty comments. She called out the ridiculousness of the backlash after posting snaps from the glamorous event at Madison Square Garden on December 13.

Jackie Goldschneider Called Out Body Shamers

“I got a lot of comments that were really quite shocking,” the 48-year-old said. “People calling me plump, juicy, full-figured, big. All sorts of comments like that.”

Goldschneider, who has openly discussed her past struggles with an eating disorder, acknowledged that while some people may have meant their comments as compliments, she did not find them to be helpful.

“You can compliment me without commenting on how much weight you think I’ve gained or what you think of the size of my body,” she said.

The journalist went on to share some advice for trolls who criticized her body, labeling it as “full-figured and big.”

“I suggest that you sign off of TikTok and OnlyFans and Instagram and you look around the real world and see what a real woman’s body looks like because real women are not skin and bones,” she said.

Jackie Goldschneider Said She Could Easily Lose Weight By Using Ozempic

Golschneider informed viewers that she could easily lose weight by the new year if she decided to use Ozempic, a medication she previously mentioned as being widely used among the “Real Housewives.”

