The relationship, romance, and marriage between Hailey and Justin Bieber have been the victim of relentless scrutiny, unwarranted hate, and baseless assumptions. The model and the pop star got married in 2018 and have one child together, but their journey as a couple has never been easy, be it when they were dating, when they got married, or even as new parents.
The hate, most of which came from Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s fans, has become a regular part of their lives over the years. Hailey and Justin’s equation was questioned without shame by netizens and the media, and the circus still hasn’t stopped, with continuous divorce reports still being printed. Here’s what the 28-year-old has said about the scrutiny and hate.
Hailey Bieber On Hate Against Marriage With Justin Bieber
During her cover interview with W Magazine, Hailey spoke about the same and said, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one.” She continued, “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.” She disclosed that she used to try to act like it hurt less and less.
The founder of Rhode Island thought it would get easier and that she would get “used to it at a certain point,” knowing that such things would be said again and again and that people would continue to react in such a manner. Alas, she realized “that it doesn’t ever hurt any less.” She cannot do much about it other than ignore it, no matter how hurtful things may be.
On the other hand, her experience with marriage was also quite early. She was 22 years old when she tied the knot with Justin. She felt that getting married early was right for her, but she wouldn’t force anyone to do the same. “I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair, ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience,” she further expressed about the institution of marriage.
Hailey Bieber On Diamond Ring & Reports Of Its Carats
Hailey wears a Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on her ring finger, but has revealed that all of the reports claiming it is ten carats larger than her old engagement ring are actually false. “This is only one carat bigger. It’s just elongated,” the businesswoman revealed during the chat. “They’re going off with their own stories about it. I don’t like it. I didn’t want to talk about it,” she stated, not wanting to discuss it further and keep more to herself.
She prefers to speak about her work rather than too much about her personal life. Hailey is the founder and creative director of Rhode, a skin care brand known for its lip tints, design aesthetic, and skin care products.
