The relationship, romance, and marriage between Hailey and Justin Bieber have been the victim of relentless scrutiny, unwarranted hate, and baseless assumptions. The model and the pop star got married in 2018 and have one child together, but their journey as a couple has never been easy, be it when they were dating, when they got married, or even as new parents.

The hate, most of which came from Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s fans, has become a regular part of their lives over the years. Hailey and Justin’s equation was questioned without shame by netizens and the media, and the circus still hasn’t stopped, with continuous divorce reports still being printed. Here’s what the 28-year-old has said about the scrutiny and hate.

Hailey Bieber On Hate Against Marriage With Justin Bieber

During her cover interview with W Magazine, Hailey spoke about the same and said, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one.” She continued, “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.” She disclosed that she used to try to act like it hurt less and less.