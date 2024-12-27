Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are in no rush to expand their family just yet. The couple, who welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues, in August, still reveled in the joy of parenthood just a few months after Hailey’s pregnancy announcement made headlines.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Have Discussed Expanding Their Family in the Future

While the power couple have definitely talked about having more children, they’re soaking up every moment with their son and are content with where they are.

An insider told Page Six they “have discussed having more kids, but right now, they’re happy with where things are.”

“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the source added. “Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Adjusting to Lives as Parents

The couple, married in 2018, are adjusting to the rhythm of parenthood, but every day brings something new, and they couldn’t be happier.

Significantly, Hailey has fallen even deeper in love with Justin after seeing him step into his role as a father.

“They couldn’t be happier,” the insider revealed. “Hailey has seen a different side to Justin since becoming a father, and she’s more in love with him than ever.”

Adding a sentimental touch to their special moments, Hailey recently shared a sweet Instagram Story, showing off a stunning “toi et moi” ring—featuring a side-by-side birthstone for both her and Jack.

The peridot represents her son’s August birth month, while the citrine symbolizes “Mama.”

