One of the most scrutinized figures in the pop culture industry is Hailey Bieber. The 28-year-old has faced brutal trolling and harassment online by Selena Gomez fans for dating and eventually getting married to Justin Bieber. For those unaware, Selena and Justin were in a long-term on-and-off relationship for years until their final breakup in 2015.

Later, he started dating Hailey and the two eventually tied the knot in 2018. Hailey and Justin are now parents to a baby boy Jack Blues Bieber. But the model had previously revealed how scared she was to have kids despite wanting to be a mother. Here’s what the Rhode founder had disclosed.

When Hailey Bieber Expressed She Was Scared To Have Kids With Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin might be overjoyed and basking in their newly-found parenthood, but things were not always this rosy, especially not for the model, who has been the victim of relentless anduncalled-forr hatred. During a 2023 conversation with The Times, Hailey revealed how she was afraid of expanding her family even though she really wanted to experience the joy.

“I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she accepted. The socialite added that it was enough as it was when people would say things about her husband or her friends. “I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” Hailey had stated back then. She further spoke about parenting children and her thoughts on it.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she expressed. During the same interview, she also shed light on the “saddest and hardest moments” she had faced last year. Hailey responded that she was going through a time of “uncomfortable growth.”

Hailey Bieber On Uncomfortable Phases Of Her Life

She further explained that any time you transition from one phase of your life to another, it is bound to be “really uncomfortable” and “really sad.” She added that she was trying to connect with others who might be feeling a similar emotion. Hailey found a lot of negativity online when she opened up about her experience. She said that people asked her why she thought her privileged life was hard and that she understood that thought process.

However, Hailey felt it was sad that people could respond in such a callous manner when someone was just trying to express their emotions. She made peace with the unnecessary assumptions people make about her life, her relationships, her marriage, and her personality.

One year later, in the present day, she is happy and thriving as a mother and is enjoying the success of her skin care line. Hailey shared a few snaps from her pregnancy shoots and has been glowing, all thanks to the newest addition to their family.

