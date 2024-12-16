Ana de Armas is a popular actress in Hollywood who has been experimenting with different kinds of roles. She aced the action-adventure space, and her fans are eagerly waiting for the John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina. The actress has unparalleled beauty and was a perfect choice to get cast in Blonde. Her photoshoots also never fail to mesmerize us, and we stumbled upon one such old photograph today. This throwback picture is from a few years back when she posed for an esteemed magazine. Scroll below for the deets.

The Cuban-Spanish actress gained prominence after appearing in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 in 2017. Her popularity increased with her performance as nurse Marta Cabera in Knives Out, and she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. In 2021, she became a Bond girl in Daniel Craig led James Bond movie, No Time to Die. In 2022, she appeared as Norma Jeane in the biographical drama Blonde and went on to become the first Cuban to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Ana de Armas has an active presence on Instagram, with over 14.5 million followers. She also has numerous fan pages and celebrity pages, which post updates on her from time to time. The throwback photograph that we came across today was posted on social media platform X and by a fan page, “Ana De Armas France.”

According to that post, the picture was taken in 2022 for Variety. The photo reflected an old-world Hollywood charm that aligned with her Blonde persona. The actress sported a black bodysuit paired with fishnet stockings. She also has a scarf around and seems to be wearing a blazer covering the other half of her body, which is away from the camera.

Ana de Armas sported a vintage makeup look with bold and dramatic eyeliner on the smoky eye. Besides that, she had full-coverage base makeup with bronzed cheeks, arched eyebrows, and nude lips. She looked captivating, to say the least. She went minimal with accessories and sported only a cocktail ring in one hand. She showcased her well-sculpted figure while seductively looking into the camera.

Check out the picture here:

Ana De Armas pour Variety (2022) ✨ pic.twitter.com/DICeOiy90J — Ana De Armas France 🇨🇵 (@AnaDeArmas_FR) July 23, 2024

On the professional front, Ana de Armas starrer survival thriller Eden by Ron Howard premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year. The movie also features Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, and Jude Law.

