Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, which recently revealed its alternate title, The New Avengers, has surpassed three movies from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, including Morbius, led by Jared Leto. The movie features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who has been highly appreciated, and people are drawn to it because of her. It will cross a major milestone worldwide this weekend but is slowly earning several feats at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Leto’s comic-book movie, based on the Marvel character of the same name, was released in 2022. It was directed by Daniel Espinosa. Jared starred in the titular role alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. The movie follows Morbius and his surrogate brother Milo, who become living vampires after curing themselves of a rare blood disease.

According to Box Office Mojo, Morbius collected $73.86 million in its US run, while it opened to $39.0 million. Internationally, the 2022 movie raked in $93.5 million, taking the global haul to $167.46 million. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts* starring Florence Pugh, surpassed Morbius’ US haul with its opening weekend collection only. The film collected $74.3 million during its opening weekend in the US, and it has now reached $86.77 million cume after a five-day release. The overseas collection stands at $86.23 million.

Therefore, the worldwide collection of The New Avengers is $173.0 million in five days and has surpassed Morbius, along with Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, globally. Dakota Johnson‘s starrer Madame Web was released last year, and it was one of the biggest flops, collecting $43.8 million in the US and $100.5 million worldwide. Another movie that the latest MCU movie has beaten is Kraven the Hunter, which performed worse than Madame Web.

Aaron Taylor Johnson‘s Kraven the Hunter was delayed for several reasons, but it collected $25.02 million in its domestic run. The movie did not even cross the $100 million mark globally, ending its run at $62.07 million only. Thunderbolts* has prevented itself from being such a big failure, but it still has a long way to go.

Florence Pugh starrer Thunderbolts* was released on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

