American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has surprised her fans by sharing the news of her engagement with boyfriend Jordan Lutes. Demi reportedly got engaged to Lutes on Saturday, with the latter giving her a pear-shaped diamond ring to propose to her. The couple started dating each other last year, and today, we are bringing you a complete timeline of their relationship.

Demi’s fiance, Jordan Lutes, is a Canadian rapper and songwriter in a recording studio where he met the Confident singer. As per The Nuance Magazine, Lutes signed to Capitol Records, one of the most renowned music labels in the industry, but he decided to go independent. He is also known as Jute$. Scroll below for more deets.

In 2020, Demi Lovato got into a relationship with actor Max Ehrich. After dating for about four months, the couple got engaged, only to part ways after two months. As per reports, Demi’s family and friends did not approve of their romance. In 2022, she finally moved on from Max and found love in Jordan Lutes.

How and when did sparks fly between Lovato & Lutes?

July 2022

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato collaborated for her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. The same month, he shared a post on his Instagram handle giving a shout-out to the singer for her song Substance while sharing his experience working with Lovato.

August 2022

In August 2022, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes were spotted holding hands in New York City, and a source told US Weekly that she was delighted with their healthy relationship.

August is also Demi’s birthday month, and on her birthday, she reportedly shared a pic of her with Jute$’s arms around her.

Jordan also shared a sweet note on her birthday on his Instagram handle, to which the Confident singer called him the best boyfriend in the world.

November 2022

Demi Lovato posted a selfie of her with Lutes on the occasion of Thanksgiving and wrote, “Grateful for this guy” as she tagged it to him.

Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend: 'Grateful' — Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. https://t.co/331F12DdFG … #news #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/4ztrMQFhzu — Ice Queen (@iceqeun) November 25, 2022

December 2022

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes melted everyone’s hearts with their photo. They were kissing before Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in California’s Disneyland. The castle was fully lit, and the picture looked straight out of the fairytale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

January 2023

The couple shared another mushy post of the duo kissing. Lutes expressed his feelings for Demi in his post, and it was the perfect couple of pictures one could post welcoming a new year and new hopes.

February 2023

The adorable couple graced the red carpet at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party. It was their red carpet debut as an official couple, and they marked the event with yet another kiss while posing for the cameras.

March 2023

Demi Lovato shared a lengthy note to wish Jordan Lutes a happy birthday via her Instagram handle. She wrote, “I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, s*xy, talented self. I’ve waited my whole life to find you, and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true, and I’m so grateful to call you mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

December 2023

On 16th December, Jordan Lutes posed the question to Demi Lovato with a pear-shaped diamond ring. The Sorry not Sorry singer shared the news on her Insta handle and wrote, “I’m still speechless last night was the best night of my life, and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true, and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby.”

She posted two pictures; in one, Demi and Lutes stood facing one another and all smiling, followed by the second pic showing off her gorgeous engagement ring. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

We extend our hearty congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

