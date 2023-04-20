Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently dropped the second trailer of their upcoming action-packed movie, Fast X. The film, which was created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, will be released in theatres on May 19 under the direction of Louis Leterrier.

The recently released Fast X trailer provides a sneak peak at some intense action sequences that the movie promises. The threat, fueled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force. These include the team’s lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) operating a sizable truck, Dom’s brother and former adversary Jakob (John Cena) playing the role of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly anticipated showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favourite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed murderer (Jason Statham).

With Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood returning for Fast X, the film’s incredible star ensemble is once again represented. Also, the movie boasts a stellar new ensemble that includes Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.

Giving a taste of the adrenaline-inducing set pieces you will witness in theatres next month, brace yourself to this thrilling car journey with a ticking speedometer that will have you on the edge of your seat. It’s safer to Fast-10 your seatbelts for Fast X!

