American singer & songwriter Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars in the Music industry. More than her songs, she has often made headlines for her personal life. She has dated several stars over the years, and now she is again grabbing the headlines with her romance with Matty Healy.

Reports claim that the Blank Space singer and the 1975 frontman are madly in love with each other despite only dating for less than two months. The two are ready to go public with their love as well. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest report from The Sun, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, it seems, are keen to “go public with their love.” Taylor had the lead singer of The 1975 scheduled to perform as a special guest on stage for the Nashville leg of her Eras tour. He will sing two songs from the band 1975, following Taylor’s example when she sang two of their songs during their concert in London in February.

The publication also quoted a source as saying, “Taylor and Matty have been planning their ‘coming out’ for a few weeks now and are really excited just to go public with their love. Neither of them wants any secrets or to hide away. The plan is for Matty to walk out on stage mid-show and play two songs. They will chat with the audience, and, at present, the idea is for them to confirm their romance with some kind of PDA — a public display of affection. It won’t be anything remotely cheesy, though.”

Taylor Swift’s romance with Matty Healy comes weeks after the news of Taylor and Joe Alwyn splitting hit the Internet leaving many of their loyal fans devastated. On the other hand, Matty reportedly split from model Meredith Mickelson just weeks before he started dating Taylor.

It is also worth pointing out that Taylor and Matty dated briefly 10 years ago. However, things did not workout, and they parted ways soon.

