With Christmas right around the corner, fans eagerly awaited a fresh lineup of movies from Hallmark to enjoy the festive season. The network did not disappoint, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is one of their new releases. Fans think the romance film starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes is inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story.

The one-hour and thirty-minute film revolves around a family who are huge fans of the American football team Kansas City Chiefs. For the uninitiated, Kelce plays tight end for the famous sports team. King talks about the rumors about her recently released Christmas film.

Hunter King Hints At Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Easter Eggs

The actress told Life & Style magazine there are subtle little nods to Swift and Kelce in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. She hinted that the pop star’s fans might like the last name of the male protagonist. The 31-year-old added, “There’s just certain, like, little tiny Easter eggs, as we’ll call them, that I think they’ll have fun hunting for.”

She stated that she was confident the audience would be able to relate to the movie in some way, regardless of whether one is a Chiefs fan or not. The tagline on the film’s poster reads, “Don’t fumble the perfect catch.” Hynes said, “I think their love story has inspired the world in many ways, and it’s something that everybody’s kind of rooting for.”

He revealed that the film tries to express the same kind of feeling. While it does not directly follow the storyline of Swift and Kelce’s relationship, hints are sprinkled throughout the “multi-generational” movie. As per the synopsis, Hunter plays Alana Higman, whose family is a finalist in the Fan of the Year contest.

Meanwhile, Hynes portrays Derrick, Director of fan engagement for Kansas City Chiefs, who is tasked to analyze the finalists. Sparks fly, and romance blooms as they spend time together. The film premiered on November 30 and is available to watch on Hallmark.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship: How It Happened

Swift and Kelce’s love story started last year when the football player attended her concert and later expressed during a podcast that he was sad he didn’t get to meet her. He disclosed that he had made a bracelet for her with his number. The Internet couldn’t get enough of it, so netizens started shipping them. NFL hosts made Swift-related quips when it came to Kelce.

Soon after, they were spotted hanging out, and reports of their romance were everywhere. The singer was spotted attending his game, and the rest is history. Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands and enjoying dates together while fans couldn’t stop buzzing. Since then, the couple has only grown stronger, even going as far as chilling with each other’s families.

