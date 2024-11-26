It seems that there’s an unexpected twist in the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love affair, and it is certainly not a good one.

America’s most famous boyfriend has reportedly drawn criticism for his crude remarks about his bedroom abilities.

Travis Kelce Recently Advice On How To Spice Up Sexless Marriage

The tight end’s troubles began when a listener called into the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, seeking advice on how to spice up his sexless marriage.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s like],” Travis bragged before offering some bold suggestions. “Try role-play one night, see if she’s up for that. Go to Spencer’s novelty and sex-toy store and get some f—— sex stuff, man.”

He continued after slowing down, “Get some rose petals; try and be a little romantic. Maybe you gotta rekindle that flame.”

Taylor Swift Is Infuriated With Travis Kelce

However, according to Radar Online, people in the billionaire singer’s close circle, including Taylor Swift, are not impressed by Travis’ comments.

“She was appalled by his comments,” blabbed an insider. “She was already tired of his potty mouth, and now this. There’s no doubt it’s caused major strain in the relationship. He’s coming across more and more like a dumb jock, and it’s a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky clean and empowered.”

The source added, “The feeling is that Taylor needs to look at this guy and ask herself, is he worth staining your reputation and losing your incredible fans over?”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News