Brad Pitt deeply desires to spend quality time with his children. However, his wish appears challenging. Reports suggest that his ex, Angelina Jolie, is creating distance between their kids and the actor.

A source close to the actor has revealed to Page Six that as the holiday season nears, the Fight Club star is reportedly “missing” his children.

Brad Pitt Wants His Children By His Side During Christmas

Brad, who turns 61 on December 18, fears Christmas “won’t be the same” unless he can see his children. The insider said, “Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month.”

Brad Pitt Shares Six Children With Angelina Jolie

The former power couple, who got divorced in 2019, share six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Recent reports stated that Jolie has allegedly cut the actor off from their kids, leaving the actor so distraught that he is willing to plead with his ex to let him see their children.

It was previously reported that Brad was hurt when his daughter Shiloh requested that his surname be dropped legally on her 18th birthday in May. “They used to have a good relationship but that’s in the past and it breaks his heart,” a source told Page Six at that time.“Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him.”

The insider added, “He feels like Angelina knows exactly what she’s doing.” The Oscar winner’s emotional tension continued when another mole revealed that he felt Angelina Jolie deliberately walked the red carpet with their son Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards “to push his buttons.”

“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” a source told the outlet at the time. However, the insider noted that Brad is “thankful he has an amazing partner” in his 31-year-old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, with whom he started dating in 2022.

