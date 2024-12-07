Matt Damon’s been making the rounds for Oppenheimer, but he dropped a hilariously awkward throwback involving Scarlett Johansson. Yep, even A-listers have moments they’d rather forget!

While filming We Bought a Zoo in 2011, Damon played a widowed dad, starting fresh by buying a zoo. Sweet story, right? One scene had Damon and Scarlett sharing a kiss—easy stuff for Hollywood pros. What should’ve been a simple, heartfelt moment turned into an on-set blooper Damon still laughs (and maybe cringes) about. Curious? Oh, it’s a good one.

Damon joked, “Imagine how horrible that was for me?” as he recalled the kiss just before lunch. “It was hell!” The actor explained that they filmed the scene before a lunch break and everything seemed fine. But after they both thought it was over, things took a turn. “She ate like an onion sandwich,” Damon said, adding a grin. So, when they returned to film after lunch, the kiss was less than ideal. “It was delicious, and we went to lunch, and she and I both thought it was over. She ate like an onion sandwich,” he said. Classic.

Naturally, this gave Damon the perfect ammunition to tease Johansson for the rest of the shoot. It’s all in good fun, though, and Damon isn’t just laughing off the awkward moments—he’s also got nothing but love for his co-stars and work. Throughout all his hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, Damon remains a consummate professional. And when he’s not dealing with onion breath or teasing his co-stars, he’s gushing about his family.

Speaking of family, despite the jokes and playful teasing, Damon is the picture of affection for his wife, whom he calls his “soul mate.” The actor is dead serious about the people he loves, and his bond with his wife is just as sweet as his onscreen roles.

So, while We Bought a Zoo may have been filled with heartwarming family moments, it also gave us one more reason to love Matt Damon—his ability to laugh at himself and still bring a lot of heart to every role, on and off the set.

Matt Damon has been popping up all over the place to promote “Oppenheimer,” the movie he’s in with other famous Hollywood stars. In some interviews, he even spilled the beans about not-so-pleasant moments on set, including one with the gorgeous Scarlett Johansson.

Amid the highly anticipated release of his latest movie, Oppenheimer, Matt Damon sat down for an exclusive interview. In it, he got refreshingly candid about some past hilarious and embarrassing moments from when he shared the set with Scarlett Johansson.

Damon discussed filming the 2011 movie We Bought a Zoo and laughed as he recalled a particularly embarrassing moment during a crucial scene.

We Bought a Zoo is a comedy where Damon portrays Benjamin Mee, a widowed father who decides to purchase a struggling zoo to start anew with his children. Throughout the film, Damon’s character navigates the challenges of zookeeping, unexpected encounters with wild animals, and the complexities of family dynamics.

However, during a fun-filled game, Matt Damon made a surprising confession about the filming of this same movie. The game required him and his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt to respond whether they agreed or disagreed with certain statements.

When the interviewer said, “You should tell someone if they have bad breath,” both Damon and Blunt agreed that they would offer them some gum instead of telling them directly. But Damon got even further, sharing that he had a bad experience on set that involved terrible breath.

The actor said, “I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson — can you imagine how horrible that was for me? It was hell! What happened was, we did a shot before lunch, and it was this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss.” Then he went on to say, “And it was delicious. And we went to lunch, and she and I thought it was over. She ate like an onion sandwich.”

However, this gave him the perfect reason to tease her throughout the rest of the filming days.

Even with all the laughs behind the scenes, you should know that Matt Damon is dead serious about his work and a total sweetheart, especially with his wife, who he calls his “soul mate.” They’re just adorable together!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Were Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Not Invited By Royal Family For Christmas Celebrations?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News