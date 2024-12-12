The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar received a tremendous positive response from the masses. The movie was a box office success and garnered critical acclaim. However, it seems that the plot of the film has also had a bizarre impact on some Vizag-based hostel students.

About The Case

According to a news report in M9 News, four schoolchildren from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, studying in the 9th standard, have run away from their hostel to earn some money and make it big in life. The report further stated that they were heavily inspired by Lucky Baskhar before making this decision. They were seen climbing over the hostel gate and feeling.

Schoolchildren Vow To Return Only After Making It Big

The reports added that the CCTV footage of the same had been obtained by the cops. The schoolchildren also informed their friends that they would only return after earning a lot of money and buying some expensive cars. The report furthermore added that their worried parents filed a missing persons report at the police station.

Police Investigations Are On

The reports reveal the names of the schoolchildren to be Raghu, Charan Teja, Kiran Kumar and Kartik. The police investigation to trace the boys is still going on. Well, sometimes a movie can also inspire fans in an adverse manner as seen in this case.

About Lucky Baskhar

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has him play a Baskhar, a man who aims to make it big in life. He opts for a job as a bank cashier but an unfortunate turn in his life, leads him to opt for a more risky and challenging route to earn quick money. The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, it also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P Sai Kumar, and Ramki.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Google Most Searched Films 2024: Six South Indian Blockbusters That Dominated The Global Charts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News