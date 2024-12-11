2024 started with the most surprising clash for Tollywood at the box office as we saw Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karam clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, both different genres of films where one had the audience storming to theaters for its sci-fi theme, and the other could only gather audiences for its star value and viral song.

The year saw many big-budget star films fail at the box office, and small-budget films did well.

The Tollywood actors left no stone unturned to bring out the best of their performances, winning accolades and recognition beyond the national frontiers. And now, six South films have made it to the top spots in the list for Google’s Most Searched Films 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD

Bagging the second position in the list has been the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial has grabbed a deserved position on the list, considering its massive success at the box office. Kalki 2898 AD had closed its box office collections with a sweeping Rs. 979 crore worldwide, being the fifth highest-grossing film in the Indian box office history.

Hanuman

Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man is in fifth place. Prashanth Verma directed the film, and now, with its massive popularity and reach, the director is all set to make PVCU Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe, including the sequel of Hanu Man, Jai Hanuman, starring Kantara star Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman.

Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, at the 6th position, is another film that has piqued interest worldwide. After its successful run in India, the film geared up for an astounding release in China, sweeping across many screens. The film had one of the most thrilling and gripping storylines and screenplays.

Manjummel Boys

Soubin Shahir’s Manjummel Boys bagged the 7th position. Despite being a multi-starrer, the movie, based on a real-life incident, did complete justice and brought alive a film that has left a profound impact on the audiences, other than just being an entertainer. Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam film that has earned audiences critical appreciation for multiple reasons, including technical aspects, acting, scripting, and direction. The Guna caves and song references were two of the most memorable moments of 2024.

Greatest Of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay’s G.O.A.T. bagged the 8th position and was one of the most highly anticipated Tamil films. It garnered huge numbers at the box office, and despite the actor being inactive in the industry, his films created a wave at the box office.

Prabhas’s film Salaar again takes the next spot, while Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham bagged the tenth position

Salaar

Prabhas Saalar bagged the 9th position, and the film closed at Rs. 600 crore globally. Salazar had all the more reason to draw audience attention, as its sequel has already been announced, and Prabhas is expected to begin working on the project soon. Saalar marked the star’s first collaboration with KGF director Prashanth Neel, and Prabhas has announced his 3-film contract with the director.

Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham bagged the 10th position, portraying Ranga, the goon, who is also a compassionate and softhearted person who cares about his friends and his famous dialogue. Eda Mone was all over the internet; the audience appreciated the actor, making this film another memorable film of 2024.

