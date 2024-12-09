Talking about muscle cars. No one makes a Dodge Charger look cooler than Vin Diesel’s Toretto. Well, it’s evident, that his car scenes always steal the moment in entire movies. Whether he’s outsmarting cops or racing through the streets, his rides are his personality on wheels. Now, that the Fast & Furious franchise is also speeding towards its epic conclusion, let’s look at Toretto’s garage of iconic cars.

1970 Dodge Charger R/T

The unofficial mascot of The Fast Saga, the black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, was built by Dom and his dad. This beast has been through it all, from street races to epic stunts and getting destroyed during the insane shutdown with Deckard Shaw in Furious 7. But it returned after Toretto repaired and roared it back in F9 and Fast X.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Next is Toretto’s red 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, a muscular muscle car so iconic it practically screams ‘vengeance.’ The beast was first spotted when Toretto cruised into Baja at the end of The Fast and the Furious and returned in Fast & Furious during Letty’s funeral. After this, Toretto sanded it down and painted it gray, a classic move. With up to 450 horsepower, this car was one of the fastest muscle cars of its era.

1970 Plymouth Road Runner

With a profound history and even more attitude, the 1970 Plymouth Road Runner was first seen at the end of Tokyo Drift, where Toretto casually mentions he got it from Han. This revelation comes full circle in Furious 7 and F9 when Han’s death is shown as a fake. But this Road Runner wasn’t just cool; it stripped down the basics with a jaw-dropping 494 horsepower.

2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8

2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 featured retro vibes and can be seen in Fast Five for the epic celebratory race with Brain. The car appeared in Fast & Furious 6 during another friendly showdown. Powered by a V-8 engine, the vehicle has its place in Toretto’s legendary lineup.

1968 Dodge Charger Hellacious

If you want to feel a car with adrenaline on wheels, it is a 1968 Dodge Charger Hellacious. Doesn’t its name sound like it’s a hell of a ride? Well, Toretto rolled it out in Edinburgh to take on Jakob and later used it to wreck that armored convoy in Tbilisi with magnet-powered chaos. This custom beauty is packed with 707 horsepower from a Hellcat HEMI V8 and a Lamborghini Gallardo transaxle for insane control.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

In Fast X, Toretto upgraded to a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody for one of the movie’s most explosive scenes. It is sleek, black, and packed with serious power. This beast was Toretto’s ride during the insane bomb chase in Rome, where he raced to stop Dante’s rolling chaos at the Vatican. Bonus? Those jaw-dropping stunts were done practically.

