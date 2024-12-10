The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report witnessed a decent run at the box office. However, thanks to the Pushpa 2 storm, the collections have slowed down. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 25th day.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 25

The Vikrant Massey starrer’s day-wise collection on the 15th day was a mere 19 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 34.24 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 40.40 crores. The day-wise collections have drastically reduced now. The movie will also be wrapping up without recovering its budget and will lose the success verdict.

The film is mounted at a budget of 50 crores. With its current India net collection of 34.24 crores, the Vikrant Massey starrer has managed to recover around 68% of its budget. It is very unlikely that the Sabarmati Report will be able to recover its entire budget. It needs around 15 crores to do so which is not possible now. However, the film did get its own share of praise and attention. It managed to receive some positive word of mouth after like a week of its release. However, it was going against biggies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which made things difficult.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report along with his cabinet ministers which was also a huge achievement for the film. The Prime Minister also took to his social media handle to praise the team of the Vikrant Massey starrer. The film is based on the gruesome death of 59 devotees after the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra in February 27, 2002. The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

