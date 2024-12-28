Disha Patani surprised with as many as three films in 2024. She began the year with Yodha and went on to be a part of the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. The actress also starred alongside Suriya in the Tamil film Kanguva. And currently, she’s leaving us mesmerized with her red-hot look. Scroll below for all the details!

Trust Disha to turn heads with her fashion outings every now and then. If she’s not on the big screens, she’s busy serving us some piping hot pictures in bodycon dresses or skimpy bikinis. She recently dropped some jaw-dropping pictures from her vacation with the BFFs Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff.

In a new Instagram photo-op, Disha Patani brought some Christmas cheer as she left us mind-boggled in a cherry red bodycon dress. In a string of pictures, she flaunted her busty assets as she posed on her beige rug. She wore a side-slit attire and completed her look with minimal gold accessories.

Disha Patani complimented her strappy attire with a bold red lip. She went for smoky eyes, a red blush, and bathed in highlighter.

Netizens were all praises for Disha in the comments section.

A user wrote, “You are not Hot, you are Hottest”

Another wrote, “You so perfect but underated.”

“Such a Stunning look,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “Ab thodi thand kam ho jayegi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy film will be directed by Anees Bazmee. It will be a starry affair as the cast also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde, Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani.

Welcome To The Jungle was slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024, but it has been postponed due to production delays.

