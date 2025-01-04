Jennifer Aniston, the golden girl of Hollywood and queen of the effortlessly natural look, found herself in an unexpected spotlight in 2024—one she likely wished had a dimmer switch.

The 55-year-old star, revered for her ageless glow, faced a storm of criticism as fans and beauty watchers alike zeroed in on her noticeably altered features.

Whispers of too much filler and a trip down the plastic surgery rabbit hole overshadowed her otherwise impeccable reputation, leaving many wondering if the “girl next door” had gotten lost in the process.

Jennifer Aniston Is Opting For A More Natural Look This Year

The drama hit its crescendo last June when photos emerged showing Jennifer Aniston with puffy eyes, setting social media ablaze. Even her close circle reportedly stepped in, gently nudging her to reconsider her approach to cosmetic enhancements.

“The photos of her puffy eyes were pretty hard to ignore, especially when friends were taking her aside to make the gentle suggestion that she might want to ease up on the filler a bit,” a source explained per RadarOnline.

The Public Backlash Was A Bitter Pill To Swallow For Jennifer Aniston

Behind the scenes, the reaction struck a nerve. Insiders suggest the uproar blindsided Aniston. “It was humiliating because she’s always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she’s been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call,” the insider continued.

Determined not to let a few unflattering photos define her, the Friends alum has reportedly hit the reset button on her beauty routine. She’s said to have scaled back significantly, dissolving much of the filler that had enhanced her look.

“She was able to get a lot of the filler dissolved. She’s looking a lot less puffy now,” the source added. “There’s no way she’s going to totally swear off this stuff, but she says her goal this coming year is to maintain – not turn back the clock.”

Heading into 2025, her mantra seems to be “less is more.” While she’s unlikely to swear off cosmetic touch-ups entirely, she’s shifting gears, opting for maintenance rather than drastic measures.

