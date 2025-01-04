Ryan Reynolds’ lawyer has denied the accusations made by Justin Baldoni, who claims that he was “aggressively berated” by Reynolds during a tense January 2024 meeting. According to Reynolds’ attorney, Bryan Freedman, the Deadpool star’s demeanor was not one of scolding but rather one that was “angry,” “stern,” and “impassioned.”

Freedman added, “The definition of berate is to scold or criticize angrily. As such, it sounds like the alleged behavior is being admitted.”

Justin Baldoni Reportedly Fat-Shamed Blake Lively During the Filming

This dispute stems from allegations that Baldoni had made inappropriate remarks about Blake Lively’s postpartum weight during filming, which Ryan Reynolds reportedly confronted him about. Baldoni, who filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times, claims that this confrontation took place in the couple’s New York City penthouse and left him feeling humiliated.

However, sources close to the situation, including one from TMZ, suggest that Baldoni was not unaware of the discussion and that everyone involved knew the issue would be addressed. The source also denied Baldoni’s claim in the court docs that the “inappropriate and humiliating berating” occurred “as other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse.”

Baldoni sued the Times along with nine other plaintiffs — including his crisis manager, Melissa Nathan, and his publicist, Jennifer Abel — after the publication reported on Lively’s allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation in a December 21 article.

The Highly Publicized Legal Between Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively

The lawsuit has become a highly publicized legal battle, with Baldoni accusing Lively of making numerous allegations against him, including s*xual harassment. At the same time, Blake Lively counters with a lawsuit of her own, citing emotional distress, breach of contract, and other claims.

Tensions had been mounting for some time, with reports hinting at a strained professional relationship between Baldoni and Lively, notably when they appeared distant during the film’s promotional events.

Lively has been supported by her It Ends With Us co-stars Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, as well as other Hollywood pals.

However, Justin Baldoni was dropped by his agency, WME, and sued by his former publicist following Lively’s complaint filing. As this legal drama unfolds, Baldoni and Lively are caught in a complex web of allegations, lawsuits, and counterclaims.

