Justin Baldoni is reportedly preparing an explosive counter-complaint against Lively after she accused him of sexual harassment on the film’s set.

This battle of allegations, set against the backdrop of their already strained working relationship, has sent shockwaves through the industry.

Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team is Ready for an All-Out War Against Blake Lively

Baldoni’s legal team is gearing up to submit their counter-complaint as soon as the courts reopen after New Year’s Day.

Insiders claim the actor and director will present evidence to counter Lively’s accusations, alleging that her narrative is part of a more extensive, orchestrated campaign to tarnish his reputation.

“I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing, but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative,” Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told Deadline Saturday.

He added, “It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation. It reminds me of what NBC tried to do to Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union; we all know how that ended. Standby.”

The Legal Move Will Also Target Blake Lively’s Publicist

The upcoming legal move will reportedly target not just Lively but also her publicist, Leslie Sloane, who is accusing her of spearheading a smear campaign against Baldoni.

His team argues that the accusations stem from misrepresented evidence, including subpoenaed text messages that allegedly implicate Baldoni’s crisis PR team in trying to “bury” Lively.

According to sources close to Baldoni, these texts have been taken out of context to fit a false narrative.

Sloane commented on the report to Deadline Saturday and said, “It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false.”

The Heat Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Has Been Building for Months

The feud has been building for months, fueled by rumors of behind-the-scenes clashes between the co-stars.

Speculation reached a boiling point during the summer’s promotional tour for ‘It Ends With Us,’ with reports of awkward red carpet appearances and noticeable distance between Lively and Baldoni.

The tension culminated when Lively filed her legal complaint, accusing Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on set. This sparked a flood of headlines and polarizing reactions.

Adding to the drama, Baldoni has faced professional fallout after Lively’s accusations. Reports suggest his talent agency, WME, severed ties with him, and he’s now being sued by his former publicist, adding to his mounting challenges.

Meanwhile, Lively has garnered public support from key players associated with the film, including novelist Colleen Hoover and co-star Jenny Slate, solidifying her position in the court of public opinion.

