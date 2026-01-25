James Cameron’s threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is losing heat at the box office. Its #1 streak at the North American box office is going to end this weekend. The film has lost a considerable number of screens in North America. It is also closing in on a spot in the all-time top 60 grossers at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 has been one of the biggest hits of the year 2025. The film kept theaters crowded with its strong performance. But as they say, all good things must end and make way for new things. However, it is not leaving the cinemas; its run is just losing its thunder after over a month of release.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on the 6th Friday in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected just $1.7 million on its 6th Friday at the box office in North America. It has declined by 46.9% from last Friday after losing 150 theaters on Thursday, including the IMAX screens. It is less than Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $4.5 million and Avatar’s $9 million 6th Friday collections. James Cameron’s film has hit $373.2 million in cume after its sixth Friday at the box office in North America.

6th three-day weekend projection in North America

According to industry experts, Avatar 3 is projected to earn between $7 million and $9 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It is poised to lose the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings after five weeks. It will still be in the top 5, and things can change mid-week depending on how it and the other films perform.

Internationally, Avatar 3 is poised to hit $1 billion, with the overseas total at $959.8 million. Combining domestic and international totals, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $1.33 billion. James Cameron‘s magnum opus, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was released on December 19, 2025.

