Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is steadily moving towards the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. It is on track to beat the historic run of sci-fi flick Gravity, but before that, it will surpass several notable movies at the North American box office. This time, it will beat The Amazing Spider-Man. The movie is showing strong hold at the box office and has surpassed its break-even target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The space saga is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, and the gap between it and the third-highest-grosser of 2026 is quite huge. The Ryan Gosling starrer will hold the title of 2026’s second-highest-grossing Hollywood film for quite some time. The summer window is packed, with lots of tentpole franchise films releasing, putting Ryan Gosling’s films’ position in danger.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Project Hail Mary maintains its strong grip at the North American box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer has collected $2.6 million on its 4th Tuesday/discount day at the North American box office. The film has recorded the 3rd-largest 4th Tuesday discount day of all time for March releases, highlighting its power at the box office.

It has earned more than Dune 2 and Captain Marvel‘s 4th Tuesday collections. The film declined by 35% only from last Tuesday, despite losing 90 theaters on Friday. The movie has hit $260.7 million at the North American box office after 26 days. It is set to cross the $300 million milestone soon.

Set to beat The Amazing Spider-Man soon

It is the first Spidey movie starring Andrew Garfield, which went on to become a box-office hit. It grossed $262.8 million domestically and is the highest-grossing installment among the two Andrew Garfield-starring Spider-Man movies. Now Project Hail Mary is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Amazing Spider-Man Movie.

Surpassing the domestic haul of The Amazing Spider-Man is significant for Project Hail Mary because the former is about an iconic Marvel superhero with a huge fan base. But this is no franchise film or about any famous superhero, yet it is earning stellar box-office numbers.

Project Hail Mary was released on March 6, and its global total currently stands at $515.8 million.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $260.7 million

International – $255.1 million

Worldwide – $515.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Box Office: The Worldwide Total Needed To Outgross Dwayne Johnson’s The Scorpion King

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News