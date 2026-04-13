The 2026 theatrical slate is packed with highly anticipated releases. Alongside Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s black comedy Digger is certainly one of the year’s most eagerly awaited films. The Tom Cruise starrer is set to hit the big screen on October 2, 2026.

An Important Film For Tom Cruise

Digger is an important film for Tom Cruise, both critically and commercially. From a critical standpoint, it is being speculated that the Hollywood star could finally win his first-ever Best Actor Oscar. He was previously nominated in this category for Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Jerry Maguire (1997) but could not win. Remember how Leonardo DiCaprio finally clinched the Best Actor Oscar in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2015 Western survival The Revenant? If Digger lives up to expectations, history could repeat itself at the 2027 Oscars.

From a box-office perspective, Digger is equally important, as Tom Cruise’s last release, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning didn’t perform as expected, despite being a well-crafted film that grossed nearly $600 million worldwide.

However, for Digger to be successful in theaters, it must clear one crucial benchmark: earning well above its estimated break-even point relative to its production budget.

Let’s take a look at how much the film needs to earn worldwide to break even at the box office.

Digger – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

According to Puck’s Matt Belloni (reported via World of Reel), Digger has been budgeted at around $125 million. This means the film needs to earn $312.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given Tom Cruise’s strong box office pull and massive fan following, combined with Alejandro González Iñárritu’s directorial prowess, Digger appears well-positioned to cross that crucial milestone and enter the theatrical profitability zone. However, the final verdict will become clear only after its release on October 2, 2026.

What Is The Plot of Digger?

The black comedy is expected to center on a powerful, influential man (Tom Cruise) who believes he can change the world for the better. As his bold ideas and actions spiral out of control, his mission to fix humanity descends into chaos, forcing him to face the consequences of his own ambition.

Digger – Teaser

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