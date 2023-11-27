Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams stole hearts with their 2004 film The Notebook. The movie, which was based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, came out to be a massive hit and all fans could wish for at that time was to see Gosling and McAdams to date in real life. Well, it happened, but not for very long. Scroll down to check how long the two of them dated and a few more details about their real-life romance.

Gosling’s acting journey began when he was just a teenager. In 2000, he took a leap from small screens to silver screens and did not look back from that very moment. Around the same time, in 2001, Rachel also started acting and entered Hollywood. Her breakthrough came with The Notebook and later with Mean Girls.

In various interviews, it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams did not much enjoy their time filming The Notebook. Much like their characters, the duo often fought and yelled at each other. The Barbie actor once even asked the director, Nick Cassavetes, to cast another actress after he had a fight with Rachel.

The movie was released in 2004, and a year later, the two started dating and became the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood. Once, in an interview with E!, Gosling revealed how his romance with Rachel McAdams began. He said, “I don’t know what happened. Two years later, I saw her in New York, and we started getting the idea that maybe we were wrong about each other.” They then decided to begin their relationship and

Rachel McAdams was simply impressed by their on-screen bond, which led people to anticipate their real-life relationship. She once mentioned that she did not expect how things would turn out for her and Gosling out of the experience they had after filming The Notebook. The Doctor Strange actress also added that as actors, they did not have to feel the love and it was their craft.

Well, it was magical to see how things turned out for them even after filming. But, for not very long. While they did not open up about the exact reason behind their relationship, it was reported that their busy schedules made them part ways in 2007. Gosling once also mentioned that maintaining a relationship with the kind of fame they had was difficult. He blamed the show business for their split.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Once Admitted To Carrying Leonardo DiCaprio’s Photos In A Folder & Kissing It Every Night As A Teenager: “I Thought I Was Going To Marry Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News