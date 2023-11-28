Captain America star Chris Evans has finally opened up about the rumors on the OG Avengers’ return to the MCU. There have been reports that Steve Rogers, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor would make a comeback to Marvel to seemingly save the studio’s sinking ship amid some bad movies in the recent past. Keep scrolling to find out what the actor has to say about it.

For the unversed, Evans appeared as the super serum-injected supersoldier in 2011. He has continued to appear in that role till 2019. He and his fellow co-stars, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, said goodbye to MCU after defeating Thanos during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel has not been the same ever since; it has been a lackluster affair except for a few films and web series that kept the fans’ faith in the studio intact.

Chris Evans, aka Captain America, recently appeared on The View, and during that, Evans broke his silence on the return rumors of the OG Avengers. As per his interview, the actor is aware of the speculations of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and everyone’s alleged reunion in an MCU film, but he also cleared the air around it by adding that no one from Marvel reached out to him regarding his return.

The Avengers star said, “You know, I always see those reports, too, and it’s news to me. I think every couple of months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlett, and everyone’s coming back! No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

After Chris Evans retired from his role as Captain America with Avengers: Endgame, the Falcon star Anthony Mackie took over his mantle and is all set to don the shield in his solo MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World. The film is expected to come out in 2025. There were also rumors claiming that Robert Downey Jr was seen on the sets of this Mackie-led film and was driving a supercar. It led to speculations that RDJ might appear in the film as Tony Stark, but that also fizzled out soon.

A few weeks ago, during the premiere of The Marvels, Kevin Feige also addressed the rumors of the OG Avengers’ return and said things similar to Chris Evans. Feige also revealed that he had no such discussions with the original six actors but shared that they are doing a project with Scarlett Johansson. He also added that RDJ is a part of the family but is not sure about bringing them back.

Chris Evans’ Captain America movies and the Avengers franchise are available on Disney+.

